Landry (foot) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Steelers.

After logging consecutive limited sessions to begin the Patriots' week of practice, Landry upgraded to a full go Friday, suggesting he's past his foot injury in time to face Pittsburgh on Sunday. The veteran edge rusher has had an incredible start to his New England tenure, recording eight total tackles, including 3.5 sacks, through two games this season. Now back at full health, he's expected wreak havoc on Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers' offensive line in Week 3.