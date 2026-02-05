Landry (knee) was a limited participant in New England's practice Wednesday.

Landry didn't practice at all last week but managed to make his return Wednesday, albeit in a limited capacity. The 29-year-old was inactive for the AFC Championship Game but is seemingly trending in the right direction toward playing in the Super Bowl. However, if he ends up being unable to play, Anfernee Jennings and Elijah Ponder would likely see increased playing time.