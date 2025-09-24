Patriots' Harold Landry: Secures six stops in Week 3 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Landry totaled six tackles (two solo) and forced a fumble in Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh.
Landry didn't record a sack for the first time this season, but he finished second on New England in tackles behind Robert Spillane (15). He also forced a fumble early in the fourth quarter, though the Steelers were able to retain possession. Through three weeks, Landry has tallied 14 tackles, including 3.5 sacks.
