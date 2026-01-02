Landry (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

The 29-year-old didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday after missing the Week 17 win over the Jets due to a knee injury, so it's no surprise he won't suit up Sunday. Landry has been a massive part of New England's pass rush in his first season as a Patriot, recording 48 total tackles, including 8.5 sacks, and one forced fumble over 15 appearances. Expect Anfernee Jennings to start opposite K'Lavon Chaisson in the Patriots' linebacker corps while Landry is out in Week 18.