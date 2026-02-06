Patriots' Harold Landry: Sits out again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Landry (knee) did not participate in practice Thursday.
The outside linebacker aggravated the injury during New England's divisional-round win over Houston, missed the AFC Championship Game victory over Denver and didn't practice at all last week. Landry did manage to return to the practice field on a limited basis Wednesday. At this point, it's an open question whether he'll play in Sunday's Super Bowl, and if he can't go, Anfernee Jennings and Elijah Ponder should be next in line to take the field.
