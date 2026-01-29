Patriots' Harold Landry: Still dealing with knee injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Landry (knee) was estimated as a non-participant at practice on the Patriots' injury report Wednesday.
Landry wasn't able to suit up for the AFC Championship due to a nagging knee injury, and now his status for the Super Bowl is up in the air. Whether he'll be available will largely depend on how many reps he can handle once New England starts holding practices to prepare.
