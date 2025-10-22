Landry (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Landry was cleared to play through an ankle injury during the Patriots' Week 7 win over the Titans, when he logged three tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, while playing 37 of 53 defensive snaps (69.8 percent). He had his snaps limited in Wednesday's practice session, but a full practice Thursday or Friday would put him on track to play against the Browns on Sunday. The 2018 second-rounder has 5.5 sacks through seven regular-season games, which is tied for sixth most in the NFL.