Landry (knee) did not participate at practice Wednesday.

Landry has been able to play through his knee injury lately, including during the divisional round versus the Texans, but it's evidently still bothering him as New England begins preparing for the AFC Championship. As long as he's able to return to practice Thursday or Friday, there's still a solid chance he'll be able to keep toughing it out come Sunday at Denver.

