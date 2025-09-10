default-cbs-image
Landry (foot) did not participate at practice Wednesday.

Landry recorded 2.5 sacks in his Patriots debut in Week 1, but his status for Week 2 is now in question due to a foot issue he presumably picked up sometime during that game. He'll likely need to practice in some capacity Thursday or Friday to have a chance to suit up Sunday at Miami.

