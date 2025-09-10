Patriots' Harold Landry: Tending to foot injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Landry (foot) did not participate at practice Wednesday.
Landry recorded 2.5 sacks in his Patriots debut in Week 1, but his status for Week 2 is now in question due to a foot issue he presumably picked up sometime during that game. He'll likely need to practice in some capacity Thursday or Friday to have a chance to suit up Sunday at Miami.
More News
-
Patriots' Harold Landry: Impressive outing in Patriots debut•
-
Patriots' Harold Landry: Headed to New England•
-
Harold Landry: Hitting open market•
-
Titans' Harold Landry: Wraps 2024 with 9.0 sacks•
-
Titans' Harold Landry: Secures eight stops in Week 16•
-
Titans' Harold Landry: Records big sack in Week 12 win•