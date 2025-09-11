Landry (foot) was limited in practice Thursday.

Landry didn't practice Wednesday, so to upgrade to limited reps Thursday is a step in the right direction. He impressed in his New England debut Week 1, tallying 2.5 sacks versus the Raiders, and now faces a juicy Week 2 divisional matchup on the road against Tua Tagovailoa and a Dolphins team fresh off surrendering three sacks to the Colts. As long as Landry is able to handle at least limited reps again Friday, he figures to have a chance at being cleared to play Sunday.