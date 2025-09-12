Patriots' Harold Landry: Will play at Miami
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Landry (foot) does not carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
After sitting out practice entirely Wednesday, Landry managed a limited practice Thursday, and he took another step forward Friday by logging a full practice. He figures to play a major role on the edge against a mediocre Miami offensive line in Week 2.
