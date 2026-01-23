Landry (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Broncos, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Landry has been able to play through a knee injury in recent weeks, but it evidently worsened, as he'll be unavailable for Sunday's pivotal playoff matchup. Elijah Ponder, Anfernee Jennings and Bradyn Swinson are all candidates for larger roles at outside linebacker alongside K'Lavon Chaisson.