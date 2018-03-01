Patriots' Harvey Langi: Able to play in 2018
Langi (knee, neck) will play in 2018, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.
Langi was involved in a car accident in October, resulting in his ending the season on the Non-Football Injury list. He's expected to participate in the team's offseason program and be back to full health by the time the 2018 season rolls around.
