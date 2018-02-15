Patriots' Harvey Langi: Expects to be ready for OTAs
Langi (neck/knee) is optimistic about his chances to return for OTAs, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.
Langi was placed on the Non-Football Injury list in October after he and his wife were injured in a car accident. He had to recover both knee and neck injuries, but it isn't anticipated that he'll miss much, if any, of the team's offseason program. The undrafted rookie saw his year cut short but will have every chance to earn a roster spot once again in 2018.
