The Patriots placed Langi (neck) on the Reserve/Non-football injury list Wednesday, Ryan Hannable of WEEI Boston Radio reports.

Langi's season is officially over, but the good news is that him and his wife were able to exit the hospital earlier this week. The 25-year-old primarily served as a special teams player for the Patriots this season.

