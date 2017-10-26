Patriots' Harvey Langi: Lands on NFI list
The Patriots placed Langi (neck) on the Reserve/Non-football injury list Wednesday, Ryan Hannable of WEEI Boston Radio reports.
Langi's season is officially over, but the good news is that him and his wife were able to exit the hospital earlier this week. The 25-year-old primarily served as a special teams player for the Patriots this season.
More News
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Dynasty TE update: Ertz soars
Zach Ertz has made quite a move this season at tight end, but he's not No. 1 yet in Heath Cummings'...
-
SportsLine: Sit Watson, not Kroft
Advanced computer model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Tyler Kroft in your Fantasy le...
-
Dynasty: Wentz, Dak, Watson rising
Heath Cummings updates his top-30 dynasty quarterbacks and discusses risers and fallers.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...