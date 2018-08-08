Patriots' Harvey Langi: Sidelined by injury
Langi has missed the last two days of practice due to injury, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Langi may have suffered a chest injury during practice a run play earlier in practice, though the culprit behind his absence hasn't been officially revealed. The second-year player remarkably is among the candidates to claim a spot on the 53-man roster following a serious car crash last season that left him with a number of significant injuries, but it appears he's temporarily sidelined in his quest.
