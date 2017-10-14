Patriots' Harvey Langi: Will not play Sunday after car accident
Langi sustained a back injury and was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Langi and his wife were both hospitalized after being involved in a car accident Friday evening. The injuries are reportedly serious but not life-threatening, and more details are likely to surface as the situation is investigated.
