Patriots' Harvey Langi: Working with second- and third-team defense
Langi worked with the second- and third-team defense during spring workouts, Tara Sullivan of the Boston Globe reports.
Langi's mere availability this spring is a blessing after the defensive lineman was involved in a car accident last fall that delivered Langi a host of injuries, starting with but not limited to a pair of fractured hips, a sprained knee, six fractured pelvic bones, a head laceration, and upwards of 10 fractured ribs. However, it seems the BYU product is in good shape entering training camp, when he'll compete for depth slotting under likely starters Adrian Clayborn and Trey Flowers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Cousins, McKinnon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Breakouts 2.0
Jamey Eisenberg expects this to be a big year for rookie running backs, including Rashaad Penny,...
-
Bucs' values without Winston
How does the Jameis Winston suspension affect the Fantasy value of the Tampa Bay Buccaneer...
-
Instant reaction: Winston suspension
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers following...
-
Fantasy football busts: Avoid Fitzgerald
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Brandin Cooks and Latavius...
-
Fantasy rookie breakouts: Penny, Guice
Dave Richard called Deshaun Watson's hot start in 2017