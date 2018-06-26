Langi worked with the second- and third-team defense during spring workouts, Tara Sullivan of the Boston Globe reports.

Langi's mere availability this spring is a blessing after the defensive lineman was involved in a car accident last fall that delivered Langi a host of injuries, starting with but not limited to a pair of fractured hips, a sprained knee, six fractured pelvic bones, a head laceration, and upwards of 10 fractured ribs. However, it seems the BYU product is in good shape entering training camp, when he'll compete for depth slotting under likely starters Adrian Clayborn and Trey Flowers.