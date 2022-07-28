Anderson was seen practicing again for the first time Thursday after being placed on season-ending injured reserve last October, Andrew Callahan of The Boston Herald reports.

Anderson missed the final 13 games of the regular season with a pectoral injury after joining New England on a two-year, $7 million contract last offseason. The 30-year-old defensive end primarily worked with the second-string defense Thursday, but he also filled in along the starting defensive line with Deatrich Wise absent for unknown reasons.