Anderson agreed to a two-year contract with the Patriots in March of 2021, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 29-year-old was let go by the Jets at the start of March, and he'll be continuing his career with an AFC East rival. Anderson appeared in all 16 games for New York in 202 and had 42 tackles (19 solo) and a half-sack. He figures to fill a rotational role with New England.