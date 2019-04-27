Patriots' Hjalte Froholdt: New England acquires in fourth

The Patriots selected Froholdt in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 118th overall.

Froholdt (6-foot-5, 306 pounds) is a Danish import who only started playing football as a foreign exchange student in his sophomore year of high school, and he only started playing offensive line specifically as a sophomore at Arkansas. He proved a natural, though, and he has plus athletic tools for the Patriots to further mold. His oddly short arms (31 and 1/4 inches) will likely limit him to the interior, but he could play well there thanks to his top-notch quickness (12.08 agility score).

