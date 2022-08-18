Henry was absent from Wednesday's practice with an undisclosed injury, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.
Henry went through a limited practice Tuesday before not being spotted at all Wednesday. The team hasn't disclosed an issue, but it appears to be short-term and should not affect Henry's status for a Week 1 matchup against the Dolphins.
