Henry (foot) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Packers, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

After opening the week with back-to-back missed practices, Henry was able to work in a limited fashion Friday before heading into the weekend with a 'questionable' designation. With his active status confirmed, in the absence of any setbacks or limitations Sunday, Henry a" who leads the Patriots with 29 catches and is second in receiving yardage (326), to go with two TDs through eight games -- will have an opportunity to remain a key target for QB Drake Maye in a New England passing offense that continues to be without top WRs A.J. Brown (knee/ankle) and Romeo Doubs (IR, shoulder).