Patriots' Hunter Henry: Added TE depth on the way

Coach Mike Vrabel indicated the Patriots plan to add to a tight-end corps led by Henry before training camp in the wake of the season-ending injury Julian Hill (knee) sustained during OTAs, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

With Hill on IR and Austin Hooper now with the Falcons, 2026 third-rounder Eli Raridon is next up behind Henry on the depth chart, with CJ Dippre, Tanner Arkin and FB/TE Jack Westover also currently in the mix. Henry -- who is heading into the final season of the three-year deal he signed with New England in March 2024 -- put up a 60/768/7 receiving line on 87 targets in 17 regular-season games in 2025. He's slated to remain a key target for rising young QB Drake Maye in 2026, a context that gives Henry a stable weekly floor from a fantasy perspective.