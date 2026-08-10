Patriots' Hunter Henry: Agrees to two-year extension

Henry has agreed to a two-year extension with the Patriots, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Henry, who is is coming off a 2025 regular season in which he caught 60 of his 87 targets for 768 yards and seven TDs in 17 games, had been approaching the final year of his deal with New England. Ahead of the coming season, Henry remains atop the Patriots' TE depth chart and will continue to work as a key weapon for QB Drake Maye in the team's passing game, which sets the 31-year-old up for a steady weekly fantasy floor in 2026.