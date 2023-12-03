Henry caught two of four targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 6-0 loss to the Chargers.
A change in starting quarterback from Mac Jones to Bailey Zappe didn't lead to an increase in production from either Henry or New England's offense as a whole. After topping 50 yards three times through Week 4, Henry hasn't reached 40 yards in a game since. The struggling tight end will try to get more involved Thursday against the Steelers.
