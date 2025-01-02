Henry (foot) remained limited at practice Thursday.
Henry was also limited Wednesday, so the tight end will probably need to work fully Friday in order to approach Sunday's game against the Bills without an injury designation. As for the 3-13 Patriots' approach heading into Week 18, head coach Jerod Mayo said Wednesday that he's planning on having all the team's healthy starters take the field this weekend, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.
