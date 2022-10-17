Henry brought in four of seven targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in the Patriots' 38-15 win over the Browns on Sunday.

The veteran tight end followed up what had been a season-best 4-54 tally in Week 5 against the Lions with a new high-water mark in receiving yardage and his first touchdown catch of the campaign to boot. Henry got loose on a nifty 31-yard play for his score with just under six minutes to go in the third quarter, and considering he logged a career-high nine touchdowns last season, there could be more end-zone trips coming whether he works with Bailey Zappe or Mac Jones (ankle) in the Week 7 Monday night matchup versus the Bears.