Henry secured both targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in the Patriots' 42-13 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

The veteran tight end continued to flash encouraging chemistry with Drake Maye, getting into the end zone for the third time in the last two games on a 31-yard catch to cap off the first drive of the second half. Henry's catch and target totals have fluctuated considerably week to week, but a Week 5 road battle against the Bills next Sunday night could well turn out to be one of his busier games considering New England figure to have to remain aggressive on offense.