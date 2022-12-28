Henry (knee) was present for Wednesday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Henry is considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins. Meanwhile, Jonnu Smith (head) wasn't spotted at practice Wednesday and if either of the two tight ends are out this weekend, the Patriots could elevate Matt Sokol from the team's practice squad ahead of Week 17 action.
