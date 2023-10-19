Henry (ankle) was present for the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Henry didn't practice Wednesday, so the tight end's return to the field Thursday bodes well for his chances of being available for Sunday's game against the Bills. Chances are that Henry will be deemed a limited participant, and if so he likely will need to practice fully Friday in order to avoid a Week 7 injury designation.
