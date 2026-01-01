Patriots' Hunter Henry: Back at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henry (knee) returned to practice Thursday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
Henry didn't practice Wednesday, but his return to the field a day later suggests that his absence may have been maintenance-related. The Patriots' upcoming injury report will reveal whether the team's top TE was limited or worked fully in Thursday's session.
