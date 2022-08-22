Henry (undisclosed) returned to practice Monday, Mike Dussault of the Patriots' official site reports.
Henry -- who finished the 2021 campaign with 50 catches (on 75 targets) for 603 yards and a career-high nine TDs in 17 games -- is once in line to work in tandem with fellow tight end Jonnu Smith this coming season. While that's something that can cap Henry's target volume when both are available, the 2016 second-rounder's nose for the end zone should allow him to retain fantasy utility in most formats, so long as he can avoid missing time with injuries.
