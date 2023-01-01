Henry (knee) secured five of six targets for 52 yards in the Patriots' 23-21 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

With position mate Jonnu Smith (concussion) sidelined, Henry saw an uptick in volume and made good use of it. The veteran tight end's reception and receiving yardage totals were both second on the team for the afternoon, and his catch tally was a season high as well. Henry could be in for another expanded role in a critical Week 18 road matchup against the Bills, especially if Smith remains out of action.