Henry secured four of six targets for 45 yards in the Patriots' 27-14 win over the Jets on Thursday night.

Henry had been held to a season-low-tying one reception Sunday against the Buccaneers, but he bounced back by tying his second-highest catch total of the campaign. The veteran tight end also posted his second-highest yardage tally in the last six contests, while Thursday's targets tied for the most he'd seen since Week 3. Henry will take a 34-422-4 receiving line on 53 targets into a Week 12 home matchup against the Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 23.