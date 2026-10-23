Henry secured all seven targets for 71 yards in the Patriots' 30-24 loss to the Bears on Thursday.

The veteran tight end was a key contributor throughout the night, finishing with team-high figures in receptions and targets while ending second in receiving yards. All three components of Henry's receiving line also were season-high figures, and he now has between 44 and 71 receiving yards in four consecutive games. Henry will take a 26-296-2 line on 31 targets into a Week 8 road matchup against the Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 1.