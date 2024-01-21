Henry (knee) finished the 2023 regular-season with 42 catches on 61 targets for 419 yards and six TDs in 14 games.

A knee issue sidelined Henry for the Patriots' final three contests, with the tight end ultimately having been placed on IR ahead of Week 18 action. With the three-year, $37.5 million contract that the 29-year-old signed with the team back in March of 2021 now having been completed, Henry is eligible to become a an unrestricted free agent this offseason. While there figures to be plenty of roster turnover in New England during the coming months following a 4-13 campaign, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site suggests that Henry could end up being a priority re-signing, especially if the franchise turns over the reins to a new young signal-caller, a context in which rostering a player (like Henry) who can be a reliable security blanket between the numbers and in the red zone would be valuable.