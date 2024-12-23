Henry recorded four receptions on nine targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Bills.
Henry led the team with nine targets, though he was outgained by both Austin Hooper and Kayshon Boutte. His most impactful plays came on a 12-yard gain toward the close of the first quarter and on a nine-yard touchdown catch with just over a minute remaining in the contest. It was his first trip to the end zone since Week 6 and only his second score of the campaign. Henry's production has fluctuated in recent weeks, though he has at least eight targets in our of his last five games.
