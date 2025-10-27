Henry's only target in Sunday's 32-13 win over the Browns resulted in a seven-yard touchdown.

Fortunately for those who had Henry in Week 8 lineups, his season low in targets still yielded fantasy production. Looking ahead to the Patriots' Week 9 game against the Falcons, Henry -- who was on the field for 52 of 68 snaps on offense versus Cleveland, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com -- merits fantasy consideration given that he continues to see steady playing time and has compiled a 25-317-4 receiving line on 37 targets through eight games.