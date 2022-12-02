Henry was on the field for 47 of a possible 54 snaps on offense in Thursday's 24-10 loss to the Bills en route to catching two of his five targets for 13 yards, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Meanwhile, fellow tight end Jonnu Smith logged 17 snaps while catching both of his targets for six yards. Through 12 games, Henry has recorded 25 catches on 39 targets for 336 yards, but has only scored two TDs to date after finding the end zone a career high nine times in 17 contests last season. As long as he operates in a time-share with Smith, the 2016 second-rounder will remain a hit-or-miss fantasy option down the stretch.