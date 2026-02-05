Patriots' Hunter Henry: Clear for Super Bowl LX
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henry (rest) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report.
Henry was listed as DNP/LP/FP last week due to rest but still was one of nine Patriots to get tagged as questionable for Super Bowl LX. His lack of a listing to begin this week indicates he's good to go ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks. In New England's three postseason contests to date, Henry has combined for a 6-81-1 line on 10 targets.
