Henry didn't appear on the Patriots' Week 1 injury report released Wednesday.
The Patriots should have both of their top two tight ends available for Sunday's season opener versus the Eagles, as Mike Gesicki had previously been managing a shoulder injury but is also off the Week 1 injury report. Though the Patriots could implement something of a timeshare betwen Henry and Gesicki, the two may frequently be deployed together in two-tight end sets. The arrangement could allow both players to yield some degree of fantasy utility in 2023.
