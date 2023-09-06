Henry didn't appear on the Patriots' Week 1 injury report released Wednesday.

The Patriots should have both of their top two tight ends available for Sunday's season opener versus the Eagles, as Mike Gesicki had previously been managing a shoulder injury but is also off the Week 1 injury report. Though the Patriots could implement something of a timeshare betwen Henry and Gesicki, the two may frequently be deployed together in two-tight end sets. The arrangement could allow both players to yield some degree of fantasy utility in 2023.