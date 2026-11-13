Henry (foot) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Lions after logging another limited practice Friday.

Though Henry was limited at practice all three days leading up to the contest, the Patriots were likely managing his reps in anticipation of having the tight end available this weekend. While it's possible that the team will get top WR A.J. Brown (knee/ankle, questionable) back versus Detroit, RB TreVeyon Henderson (illness) is still out and Rhamondre Stevenson (knee, questionable) is banged up, so Henry figures to be a key available option for QB Drake Maye to work with, provided he avoids any setbacks with his foot.