Henry (knee) is considered day-to-day but has a chance to play Sunday against Miami, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Henry was knocked out of Saturday's loss to Cincinnati due to a knee injury and, per Rapoport, is still sore, but the issue doesn't appear to be all that serious. Jonnu Smith (head) also suffered an injury in Week 16, so New England's tight end room could be seriously depleted for a divisional matchup against Miami on Sunday. The Patriots' practice reports this week should provide further clarity on Henry and Smith's availability for Week 17.