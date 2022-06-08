Henry was limited during Wednesday's minicamp practice due to an undisclosed injury, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Henry and fellow tight end Dalton Keene (undisclosed) were both limited, along with Jakobi Meyers (undisclosed) and James White (hip). Cox noted that all four offensive weapons spent the majority of the session on the rehab field, but the severity of their respective injuries remains unknown.

More News