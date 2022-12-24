Henry (knee) won't return to Saturday's game against the Bengals, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Initially labeled questionable after exiting the Patriots' first possession with the knee injury, Henry will remain on the sideline for the rest of the afternoon and will finish the day without any recorded statistics. Jonnu Smith is the Patriots' only healthy tight end and should play nearly every snap during the second half of the contest.
