Henry has been QB Mac Jones's "go-to-guy in the red zone" during training camp, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

While Henry has some new competition for targets in the form of free-agent addition Mike Gesicki, the 28-year-old has been making plays in training camp, especially around the end zone, per Mark Daniels of Masslive.com. Although the Patriots list Henry at 258 pounds, the tight end indicates that he approached this summer weighing somewhere around the high 240s, and it looks like he's playing faster, per Daniels. Though the presence of Gesicki figures to impact Henry's target volume, there figures to be room for both players to maintain a degree of fantasy utility, and in Henry's case that could be especially so in TD-friendly formats.