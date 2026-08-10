Patriots' Hunter Henry: Extends deal with New England

Henry agreed to a two-year, $16 million contract extension with the Patriots on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

According to Schefter, the deal is worth up to $20 million and includes $14.5 million guaranteed. The 31-year-old Henry played the full 17-game slate for the Patriots in 2025, reeling in 60 of 87 targets for 768 yards and seven touchdowns and then putting together a 9-112-1 receiving line on 15 targets over four playoff games. He had been entering the final year of his contract in 2026, but the extension will keep him on the Patriots' books through the 2028 campaign. Henry remains atop the Patriots' tight end depth chart and will continue to work as a key weapon for quarterback Drake Maye in the team's passing game, which sets Henry up for a steady weekly fantasy floor in 2026.