Henry finished up the 2022 season with 41 catches on 59 targets for 509 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games.

For the second consecutive season, Henry -- who missed his share of time during his five-year stint with the Chargers -- managed to play all of his team's games. From a volume standpoint, the 2016 second-rounder's production took a modest dip from the 50 catches for 603 yards on 75 targets he logged in 2021, but it was Henry's drop from nine to two TDs that resulted in his overall fantasy utility taking a hit in 2022. The 28-year-old's contract with the Patriots runs through next season, and in 2023 Henry will once again be in line work in a tight end time-share with Jonnu Smith, who is signed with the team through 2024.