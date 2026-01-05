Henry brought in all five targets for 56 yards in the Patriots' 38-10 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

Henry led the Patriots across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets in the season finale, earning a $250,000 incentive in his contract in the process by getting to the 60-catch threshold for the season. The veteran tight end displayed excellent rapport with second-year breakout signal-caller Drake Maye throughout the 2025 campaign, allowing Henry to amass a career-high 768 receiving yards and also posting seven touchdowns over 17 games. Henry should remain one of Maye's favorite targets during the upcoming postseason, beginning with next weekend's home matchup against the Chargers in the wild-card round.